New York Mets

Fox Sports
201806131215441118609-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.71

Soroka outpitches deGrom, Freeman’s bat powers Braves 2-0

by: AP Fox Sports 18s

ATLANTA (AP) Mike Soroka did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman homered and drove in both runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 2-0 on Wednesday.

Tweets