New York Mets

For The Win
Usp_mlb__new_york_mets_at_atlanta_braves_100593979

Jacob deGrom has a 0.87 ERA over his last 10 starts and the Mets have lost eight of them

by: Ted Berg USA Today: For The Win 6m

deGrom leads the NL with a 1.55 ERA, but the Mets are 5-9 in his starts.

Tweets