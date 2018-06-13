New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_2018-06-13t175459z_111904820_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-new-york-mets-at-atlanta-braves

Mets' inability to provide deGrom run support is historically bad

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 3m

For yet another time this season, the New York Mets weren't able to muster any offense on Wednesday in support of ace Jacob deGrom, and their inadequacy is putting him in a select group.deGrom's five consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer over..

Tweets