New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201806131241456718811

Soroka outpitches deGrom, Freeman's bat powers Braves 2-0

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 12m

No-hitter or not, Mike Soroka knew the Braves would be cautious and not let him overexert his right shoulder. Soroka did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman homered and drove in both runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the struggling..

Tweets