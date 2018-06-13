New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Todd Frazier apologizes to Jacob deGrom because Mets didn’t provide run support again

The Mets’ offense has slumped badly, as Jacob deGrom only has a 4-2 record despite a 1.55 ERA in 14 starts.

