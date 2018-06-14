New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10887213

Stat Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks, June 14-17

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

The Diamondbacks seem to be a team that is consistently undercovered and underrated. Heck, you may not have even known Descalso played for the Diamondbacks.

Tweets