New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10891960

Game Recap June 13: At least it was quick

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

When we turn the key, the car will start. Press the power button, and the television comes on. And when Jacob deGrom starts, the Mets will notget him a win. It is what it is.

Tweets