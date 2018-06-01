New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Matz Scratched, Vargas Starts Off Series in Arizona

by: Matt Mancuso

The Mets will hope to salvage their season with an upcoming four-game set against the Diamondbacks. In the first game, Jason Vargas (2-4, 7.71) will matchup against former Met farmhand Matt Koch (4-3, 4.20 ERA). Over their last 18 games, the Mets have...

