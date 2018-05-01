New York Mets

Mets 360
Degrom-hurt

Unrelenting bad news…and Jacob deGrom

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 8m

Last week, some bozo relayed a story about Yankee fans wanting Jacob deGrom and what the Mets would want back in any deal. In yesterday’s 2-0 pasting by the Braves – yes, it’s a pasting because thi…

Tweets