New York Mets

Mets Merized
Flores

Flores Collects Two Hits, Plays First Base in Rehab Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 9m

New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores made his second rehab appearance for the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night as he works his way back from lower back soreness.Flores, 26, went 2-for-3 incl

Tweets