Mets Need To Put Jay Bruce on DL
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 6m
After the New York Mets 2-0 loss on Wednesday afternoon to the Atlanta Braves it was announced that outfielder Jay Bruce is dealing with a sore back/upper butt area.Bruce, 31, woke up with a s
