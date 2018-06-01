New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Need To Put Jay Bruce on DL

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

After the New York Mets 2-0 loss on Wednesday afternoon to the Atlanta Braves it was announced that outfielder Jay Bruce is dealing with a sore back/upper butt area.Bruce, 31, woke up with a s

Tweets