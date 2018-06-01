New York Mets

Mets Merized
C1557878-afa0-4a1c-81d8-a78e484fe661

Heyman: Yankees Not Trading Andujar or Torres For Degrom

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 46s

According to Jon Heyman of the FRS Network in regards to any possible deal between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, that the Bronx Bombers won't trade either of young infielders Gleyber T

Tweets