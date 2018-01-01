New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets Should Trade Jacob deGrom
by: Stephen Tolbert — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3m
The Mets are in an abysmal slide and their best player isn’t getting any younger. Is it time to move him?
Tweets
-
Mets claim Chris Beck, bring back 4 for $48 ticket deal. Those are unrelated I think. https://t.co/OLRomMCDfRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RhettBollinger: Molitor on Sano to Ft Myers: “He’s an important part of what we feel we will be eventually. He’s not there right no… https://t.co/dB2Lx83TOVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey the Mets aren’t gonna like release Reyes or fire mickey tomorrow around 3 or 4pm right? I wanna hit the beach.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espnpodcasts: The Time You ALL have been waiting for.. The second installment of the Power 10 rankings!! - @Buster_ESPN &… https://t.co/R2SaHZscnzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The legendary @billiejeanking joins ESNY's Schwartz on Sports. @SchwartzSports https://t.co/ejkJRUcUsbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JSMeudt: @mikemayerMMO What is it with Mets fans and their love affair with blaming managers for everything?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets