New York Mets

The Mets Police
Uiniform-top-rule-1

MLB disappears the Terry Collins viral video

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I ignored the Terry umpires video because I figured every blog in the world would cover it, and I like to at least try.  I am sure you saw it.  However…. Did you see this crap? Rob Manfred said that the Terry Collins/umpire viral video has been scrubbed..

Tweets