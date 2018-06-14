New York Mets

Newsday
Brandon Nimmo’s ability to get on base boosted by hit-by-pitches | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 14, 2018 9:29 PM Newsday 16m

Entering the D-backs series, the Mets outfielder has 10 HBPs, tied for the most in the NL.

