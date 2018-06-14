New York Mets

Early Lead
I5aplznhe47etmybdzivx4wbdu

That viral video of a manager’s profane rant? MLB is trying to rid it from the Internet.

by: Des Bieler Washington Post: Early Lead 9m

The crew chief on the receiving end of Terry Collins's tirade comes off well, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred explained that umpires agreed to wear microphones on the condition that the audio would never leak out.

Tweets