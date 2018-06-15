New York Mets

Peralta homers twice in Diamondbacks' 6-3 win over the Mets

David Peralta hit a pair of solo homers, Matt Koch pitched six effective innings in a combined four-hitter and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 6-3

