New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10894565_154511658_lowres

MMO Game Recap: Bullpen Falters As Mets Lose 6-3 To Dbacks

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 6m

The New York Mets (28-37) fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-30) by a score of 6-3 at Chase Field. The loss marks the Mets' third in a row and gives the team a 1-10 record thus far in June.Pit

Tweets