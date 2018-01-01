New York Mets
Peralta homers twice in Diamondbacks' 6-3 win over the Mets
by: The Associated Press — The Score 7m
PHOENIX (AP) David Peralta hit a pair of solo homers, Matt Koch pitched six effective innings in a combined four-hitter and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Thursday night. Amed Rosario pulled the Mets within a run on solo homer off.
