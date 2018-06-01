New York Mets

Fox Sports
4_b_180614_fsa_dbacks_homeruns_web_1280x720_1256285763849.vresize.1200.630.high.36

WATCH: D-backs club 4 home runs to beat Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 6m

David Peralta homered twice and Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb left the yard once each as the Diamondbacks took the series open from New York.

Tweets