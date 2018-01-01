New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

MLB Diamondbacks vs Mets Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 57s

Jun 15 (OPTA) - Box score from Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets on ThursdayArizona 6, NY Mets 3 NY Mets ab r h rbi bb so avg Conforto cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Nimmo rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Bautista lf 4.

Tweets