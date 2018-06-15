New York Mets

The Mets Police
Arizona-chase-field-metspolice-12

Mets Police Morning Laziness: 10.5 back erases all doubt, Mickey’s Mets are done

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Damned if I know.  I got in at 10pm (very late weekday soccer) and didn’t bother with the game.  I have no issue with the Di’cks playing local games at 6:40pm (or maybe it was 7:40 they may not do DST) but it doesn’t work for me....

Tweets