New York Mets

nj.com
24606460-standard

MLB trade rumors: Have Mets received calls for Jacob deGrom?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 6m

The Jacob deGrom sweepstakes hasn't truly heated up yet for the Mets and general manager Sandy Alderson. Will the ace be moved before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver trade deadline? Will Yankees GM Brian Cashman make a run at the right-hander?

Tweets