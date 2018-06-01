New York Mets
Gimenez, Prevost Named St. Lucie May Players Of Month
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 6m
The St. Lucie Mets have named SS Andres Gimenez as their May Player of the Month and RHP Josh Prevost as their May Pitcher of the Month.In the Month of May, Gimenez hit .316/.391/.443 with six
