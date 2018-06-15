New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets sign first round Draft pick outfielder Jarred Kelenic | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Waukesha West High School (WI), the sixth overall pick in the first-round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. He will take batting practice at Citi Field and be...

Tweets