New York Mets

You know what the All Star Game isn’t going to have a lot of? Mets.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Caching up on this…look at the voting.  This is gonna be JDG and that’s it.  I don’t even think Cabrera makes it.  Unless of course we lose our minds and trade Jake and the NL has to take a warm body.  And you’re all on crack thinking you’re voting Nimmo.

