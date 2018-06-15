New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets sign top Draft pick Kelenic

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14s

PHOENIX -- The Mets struck a deal on Friday with first-round Draft pick Jarred Kelenic, their highest selection in 14 years, signing the outfielder to his first professional contract. Kelenic will report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast Mets in Port St....

Tweets