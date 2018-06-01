New York Mets

Mets Merized
Kelenic__jarred_1601.0-1

Mets Announce Signing of First Round Pick Jarred Kelenic

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 14m

The New York Mets announced that they've signed 2018 first round pick Jarred Kelenic. Jacob Resnick of MMO reported the news earlier on Friday and added that the outfielder will begin his career i

Tweets