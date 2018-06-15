New York Mets

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Jarred Kelenic, Mets’ No. 1 draft pick, signs pro contract | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 15, 2018 3:33 PM Newsday 44s

The 18-year-old outfielder will join the Mets’ rookie-league affiliate in Port St. Lucie.

Tweets