New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
On This Date: Mets Acquire Hernandez and Clendenon, Trade Seaver
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 9m
The Major League Baseball trade deadline date was on June 15 from 1923 through the 1985 season before switching to it's current July 31 date beginning in 1986.Multiple trades have been made by
Tweets
-
Seth Lugo has the only win for the Mets over the last two weeks ... Happy Lugo Day.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You know you want Mets Stars & Stripes stuff https://t.co/TyqBB57bQNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TedLeitner: Had “low grade cancer surgery” to remove golf ball size tumor that 4 surgeons said was 95% cancer probability. Remo… https://t.co/C1XLGgDsMFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The bad-faith TV practice is particularly evil from Russia when fans have to make special arrangements to watch https://t.co/BEtWZcpVZrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the #Mets' top draft pick last week, has officially signed his first pro deal… https://t.co/t7cVXk9kbHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cyclones opening day lineup: Medina 9 Paulino 3 Thompson 5 (rehab) Adolph 8 (pro debut) Lagrange 7 Brizuela DH (org… https://t.co/7R66T15mdyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets