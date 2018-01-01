New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prospect David Peterson debuted for St. Lucie Thursday night
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 15m
Mets LHP prospect David Peterson -- one of the best pitching prospects in baseball -- made his St. Lucie debut.
Tweets
-
Here they are. Get to know the faces of your 2018 Brooklyn Cyclones.Minors
-
RT @simeon_woods: Can’t believe my dream has finally come true #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Flores is active. Ty Kelly optioned.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Diamondbacks, 9:40 PM https://t.co/Hq1FyDnHul #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: #Mets signed their 1st Round Pick Jarred Kelenic for $4.5M and their 2nd Round Pick Simeon Woods-Richardson… https://t.co/Fcsl6eZce7Minors
-
New Post: Wilmer Flores Back With Team, Ty Kelly Optioned https://t.co/8DJQ4OpdxL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets