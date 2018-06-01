New York Mets

Mets Give Second Rounder Simeon Woods-Richardson Overslot Bonus

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 1m

Jim Callis of MLB.com reports that the New York Mets have signed second round pick Simeon Woods-Richardson. He will get a $1.85 million bonus, the 48th overall pick had a value of $1,485,100.W

