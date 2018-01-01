New York Mets

Deadspin
Zvs8xyneu2okkwu6cu49

Talking To Davey Johnson About Numbers, Players, And What Managers Actually Do

by: David Roth Deadspin 19m

There’s a thing that happens to old ballplayers, a strange and salty suspension that leaves their approach to the game frozen at precisely the moment they left it and tends to lead them to spend the rest of their days grousing spicily about everything...

Tweets