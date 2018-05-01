New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores Back With Team, Ty Kelly Optioned
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 5m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Wilmer Flores is back with the Major League team in Arizona. As a corresponding move, Ty Kelly has been sent back down to Triple-A Las Vegas. Kelly did
Tweets
-
Mets fans gathering by the pool at ChAse FieldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @j_nucero: @mikemayerMMO At the game limping pretty badlyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brooklyn Cyclones catcher Juan Uriarte left after injuring his leg during his first at-bat tonight. Before the se… https://t.co/OcGuYsza6ABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eboland11: And Gregorius gives Loaisiga a 1-0 lead, driving the first pitch he sees in second AB of the game into the second d… https://t.co/EyrjAnERNIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Goats get on the board first and lead 2-0 after 3. #LetsRumbleMinors
-
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Mets still have no medical updates on Yoenis Cespedes or Noah Syndergaard.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets