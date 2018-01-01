New York Mets
Mets INF Wilmer Flores back from DL stint, Ty Kelly optioned to minors
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets INF Wilmer Flores is back with the team after completing his DL stint for lower back soreness. The Mets have optioned Ty Kelly to the minors to make room for Flores.
Mets fans gathering by the pool at ChAse FieldBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @j_nucero: @mikemayerMMO At the game limping pretty badlyBlogger / Podcaster
Brooklyn Cyclones catcher Juan Uriarte left after injuring his leg during his first at-bat tonight. Before the se… https://t.co/OcGuYsza6ABlogger / Podcaster
RT @eboland11: And Gregorius gives Loaisiga a 1-0 lead, driving the first pitch he sees in second AB of the game into the second d… https://t.co/EyrjAnERNIBlogger / Podcaster
Goats get on the board first and lead 2-0 after 3. #LetsRumbleMinors
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Mets still have no medical updates on Yoenis Cespedes or Noah Syndergaard.Beat Writer / Columnist
