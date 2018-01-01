New York Mets

Mets INF Wilmer Flores back from DL stint, Ty Kelly optioned to minors

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mets INF Wilmer Flores is back with the team after completing his DL stint for lower back soreness. The Mets have optioned Ty Kelly to the minors to make room for Flores.

