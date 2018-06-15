New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-15-at-2.00.03-pm

Let’s break down Matt Harvey’s pretty decent outing vs. the Pirates

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Friday Night in Pittsburgh and Rip Tide is on the mound for the Reds. In the first, TDK looked pretty sharp.  Even hit 96.  1-2-3. In the second my man Matt was hitting 96 again but then he walked off the leadoff hitter and started to look sad.  It’s...

Tweets