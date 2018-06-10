New York Mets
Mets using Seth Lugo as a starter, but will he remain in rotation?
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 16m
The Mets will eventually have to decide whether to use Seth Lugo as a reliever or starter.
carig: stealer of photo reportingFor the record, @paulloduca16, @AnthonyDiComo played the drums, not the tuba. #AccuracyAboveAll https://t.co/hXD5on6DlaBeat Writer / Columnist
Descalso hit a two-run homer. Arizona now leads 5-2 at the end of 5. #OopsTV / Radio Network
Tony the Tuba, negative again.Daniel Descalso just went yard. Barrel of monkeys. D-backs 5, Mets 2 in the fifth.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lugo allows a two-run bomb to Descalso. 5-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
Daniel Descalso just went yard. Barrel of monkeys. D-backs 5, Mets 2 in the fifth.Beat Writer / Columnist
Well, it looks like it’s time for me to go to bed.Blogger / Podcaster
