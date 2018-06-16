New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-lugo-smith-mets-dbacks-gamebox-20180616

Seth Lugo suffers worst start as Mets fall to Diamondbacks, 7-3 - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 5m

Seth Lugo have up five earned runs in the Mets' loss to the Dbacks.

Tweets