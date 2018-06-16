New York Mets

Fox Sports


Goldschmidt, Descalso power D-backs past sinking Mets 7-3 (Jun 16, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

PHOENIX (AP) Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso homered, Zack Godley pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the staggering New York Mets 7-3 on Friday night.

