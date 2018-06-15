New York Mets
Lugo, Mets' bats scuffle in loss to D-backs
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
PHOENIX -- Over the past few weeks, Mets officials have debated internally whether Seth Lugo is best deployed in the rotation or the bullpen -- an argument that, at least for now, is moot. The Mets have no choice but to use Lugo as a starting pitcher,...
