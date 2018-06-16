New York Mets

USA Today
Aa6ae5c91cbe477abd84ff6172f3a321

Goldschmidt, Descalso power D-backs past sinking Mets 7-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso homered, Zack Godley pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the staggering New York Mets 7-3 on Friday night

Tweets