New York Mets

Fox Sports
4_b_180605_fsa_dbacks_highlights_web_1280x720_1257189443775.vresize.1200.630.high.58

HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs do a little of everything to top Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 14m

Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalos homered, Zack Godley settled in and the Diamondbacks played plenty of defense to down the Mets 7-3.

Tweets