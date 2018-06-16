New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sending bad message by sticking with washed-up vets
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 4m
PHOENIX — First things first. The Mets must stop being baseball’s junkyard. Sandy Alderson and the Mets can at least make it look like they have a clue if they stop taking on other team’s aging
Tweets
-
The back page: Tiger Woods had a front-row seat to Dustin Johnson's dominance https://t.co/jM8hj38D3RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wilmer Flores delivers in return from DL #Mets https://t.co/dMfVkIFH8BBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's time for the #Mets to get rid of their over-the-hill players https://t.co/h5AHDjHwGdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yankees pitching prospect shuts down the Cyclones https://t.co/3gWbsw4sTxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Afroman is now on. He's rapping about things he was not able to accomplish.It's a good night when the uber driver is bumping Nate D O Double G.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Stitches wins again: Here's his Saturday selection https://t.co/jkLnjWZh0DBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets