New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10895928_154511658_lowres

Birthday Bomb For Improving Dominic Smith, Plays Left Field

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 8m

Before Friday night, the last Mets player to hit a home run on their birthday was Anthony Recker on August 29th 2013 against the Phillies. Now, that distinction belongs to Dominic Smith.Leadin

Tweets