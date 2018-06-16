New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10891936

The Fallacy of "Fixing The Farm System" By Trading Jacob deGrom

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

Yes, this is another post about the idea of the New York Mets trading Jacob deGrom. This idea has continued to gain traction in the mainstream media as the Mets’ season spirals down the drain…

Tweets