Mets Plan To Activate Jeurys Familia Before Sunday’s Game

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 9m

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is with the team in Arizona, but he will not be activated for tonight's game against the Diamondbacks. Instead, he will be activated prior to Sunday's game.Familia,

