New York Mets

North Jersey
636647723529074355-toddfrazierfamily2018

NY Mets' Todd Frazier reflects on Father's Day about baseball bond with son, Blake

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 2m

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier loves watching his 4-year-old son, Blake, play baseball. Frazier reflects on the bond between the two.

Tweets