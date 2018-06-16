New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-31-at-10.03.33-pm

Sterling or Scully: was this the worst call of Gary Cohen’s career?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

OK OK I know you’re like here he goes again killing Gary. Listen to this call. Listen to the complete lack of emotion. Look at the choice of words. Look at the laziness. Eh, I’ll just to the wall, it’s outta here this one. That’s Cohenese for it is far,..

Tweets