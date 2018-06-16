New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Familia set to come off disabled list

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

PHOENIX -- The Mets' bullpen is about to grow a bit stronger. The team expects to activate closer Jeurys Familia, who has been sidelined since June 7 due to right shoulder soreness, before Sunday's series finale against the D-backs. Familia felt...

Tweets