Familia set to come off disabled list
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
PHOENIX -- The Mets' bullpen is about to grow a bit stronger. The team expects to activate closer Jeurys Familia, who has been sidelined since June 7 due to right shoulder soreness, before Sunday's series finale against the D-backs. Familia felt...
