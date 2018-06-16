New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce hopes mental reset will help him be Jay Bruce again | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 16, 2018 9:39 PM — Newsday 20s
PHOENIX — As Jay Bruce rested his hip, back and foot while out of the lineup for a third straight day Saturday, he also rested his mind.This season has been a slog for Bruce, as it has been a slog for
Tweets
-
All smiles from this guy. ? ? #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
As we approach Fathers Day another thing Dad taught me--If 50% of people in your life are those you look to for lea… https://t.co/24RPwmAv3tBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good ad placement given the fact that Jose Reyes and Jose Bautista will be facing towards that sign this half inningSuper Fan
-
Coming into tonight’s game, the #Mets had scored 3 runs or less in 11 straight games (3rd longest streak in team hi… https://t.co/W7UQLQSjivBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets, who have been terrible against lefthanders this year, were hitting Patrick Corbin hard in the second. https://t.co/wkVcbphWIbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kendell Coleman hit a grand slam and three Cyclones hurlers combined on a one-hitter as Brooklyn defeated Staten Is… https://t.co/UoUnbevIYBMinors
- More Mets Tweets